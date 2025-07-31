Jason Momoa shaves off his beard, says he 'hates it'

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Jason Momoa has become unrecognisable after shaving off his iconic beard for the first time in six years, but the Hollywood star says he 'hates it.'

Momoa took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself shaving his beard. In the clip, he was heard saying: “God damn it, I hate it. I think it's been about six years, maybe a little bit more, since I did Dune. What was really special about that is that is when I started launching Mononalu.”

“At that time, I think we were one of the first ones to ever release the aluminum bottle. And now, six years later, you know, airports are banning single-use plastic, all these positive things are happening. So Mononalu, we took a big shift.”

The star added: “And the goal now is we partner with Boomerang. And so we have a closed-loop system. The goal is just to eliminate waste, cut down on all the emissions.

So imagine, like, when you're in Hawaii, you go to all those hotels. And I really, my goal is to stop bringing over single-use plastic. Stop it, we don't need it.”

The actor said that this “is the kickoff, Dune 3,’ the American epic space opera film directed by Denis Villeneuve.

The sequel to Dune (2021) and Dune: Part Two (2024), the film is based on the 1969 novel Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Jason Momoa—all in returning roles.

For the caption, the actor, famously known as the “Aquaman”, wrote: “Haven’t shaved in six years, and here we are again. I launched @mananalu to help eliminate single-use plastic. Now, we’re taking it even further, partnering with our team at @Getboomerangwater to bring in a closed-loop system that sanitizes and bottles water onsite.”

“That means even less waste, reduced shipping footprint, and our aluminum bottles get reused over and over. This is the future, and we’re starting in Hawai’i. Let’s get rid of single-use plastic. For our children and for our planet. All my aloha.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.