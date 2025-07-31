Messi's Inter Miami beat Atlas FC in Leagues Cup opener

Fort Lauderdale, July 31 (IANS) Inter Miami CF opened its Leagues Cup 2025 campaign with a thrilling 2-1 win over LIGA MX’s Atlas FC.

Midfielder Telasco Segovia opened the scoring before right-back Marcelo Weigandt secured the win in dramatic fashion with a late winner deep into stoppage time, while captain Lionel Messi played provider with assists for both goals.

In addition, World Cup-winning Argentine international midfielder Rodrigo De Paul made his Inter Miami debut in the win, while young midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi made Club history by becoming the first Academy product to reach 100 appearances for the first team.

Inter Miami had an early chance in the seventh minute, with an attempt from Segovia from the center of the box being deflected by the opposition’s backline for the ball to go out just high above the crossbar.

Allende then came close to opening the scoring in the 22nd minute following a through ball from Messi, but his crossed finished from the right end of the box was saved by Atlas’ goalkeeper, Inter Miami reports.

Inter Miami goalkeeper Rios Novo had a key intervention in the 25th minute, with an acrobatic diving save to deny a header from Atlas forward Eduardo Aguirre.

Suárez nearly broke the deadlock right before the half in the third minute of stoppage time with a volley from inside the box that rattled the crossbar.

The second half opened with several chances for Inter Miami, including a powerful right-footed hit from Suárez the top of the box in the 48th minute that forced another save from Atlas’ shot stopper.

Ríos Novo once again rose to the occasion in the 50th minute, this time pulling off a save to stop a right-footed attempt from Uros Djurdjevic from the left side of the box.

Inter Miami then found the opener through Segovia in the 57th minute. A precise line-splitting ball from Busquets found Messi on the left side of the box, who then played a pass to the center of the box for Segovia to bury the ball in the back of the net. The goal was Segovia’s ninth across all competitions since joining Inter Miami, while the assist took Messi’s tally to 11 this season.

Atlas then equalized in the 80th minute through a goal from Rivaldo Lozano. Inter Miami subsequently secured the win in dramatic fashion, with Weigandt netting a late winner in the sixth minute of added time.

