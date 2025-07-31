Abhishek Bajaj on ‘Bigg Boss’: Don't find myself very comfortable with the concept

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Bajaj, who was last seen playing a superstar named Ayaan Grover in the TV show ‘Jubilee Talkies – Shohrat. Shiddat. Mohabbat’, has talked about exploring the non fiction genre.

"I enjoy playing characters more. I want to establish myself more as an actor first, before exploring non fiction. There is a different kick when you play different roles, the audience connects and appreciates you for your onscreen presence as an actor,” he said.

The actor said: “I enjoy it when they praise my craft and talent. But I always believe never say never.. "

The actor said that he was approached for non fiction shows a couple of times in the past.

“But during that time I was busy with my shoots, and was looking forward to establishing myself as an actor playing various characters. So I missed out on exploring the non fiction genre."

Talking about Salman Khan hosting the most talked about reality TV show "Bigg Boss", he shared, "I feel Bigg Boss is a show in which contestants are put into an extreme situation, which you hardly experience in your real life.”

“As in reality you have a choice to avoid and move on, or handle things more maturely."

He added: "But while you are on the show, with every action a public image of yours is set and that might not be exactly the real you but just a portrayal.”

“I don't find myself very comfortable with the concept. But I don't believe in running away from challenges, so can't really say if it may happen or not to me in future."

As an actor he looks forward to exploring the comedy genre.

"As an actor I'm yet to explore so much. Like I really want to do action comedy. I feel my sense of humor is very good. People have not seen me in the comedy zone.”

“I would love to do such projects or a romcom. Also something historical or a periodic drama, fantasy yaa I would love to play a super hero. That's what I'm looking forward to," he said.

Abhishek also appeared in bollywood movies like Student of the Year 2, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Babli Bouncer.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.