YS Jagan: If This Continues, All TDP Leaders Will Land in Jail

Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly criticized the current coalition government, saying it is creating fear across the state and filing false cases against senior opposition leaders. He said if this continues, many TDP leaders could end up in jail. Jagan made these comments during a meeting with his party's PAC members on Tuesday.

He called the arrest of Mithun Reddy unfair and painful. Jagan said both Mithun and Gautham Reddy entered politics because they were inspired by him—not their fathers. He questioned how Mithun is even connected to the current issues in the state, saying that false cases were filed just to harass him.

Jagan also attacked Chandrababu Naidu, saying he lost elections in his own constituency and later begged NTR to take him back into the TDP. He said Chandrababu moved to Kuppam just to escape defeat and now he is targeting Bhaskar Reddy’s son, who studied in London, with baseless cases.

Jagan pointed out that several party leaders like MP Nandigam Suresh and MLA Kakani Govardhan are being harassed with multiple fake cases. Even former minister Anil Kumar is being targeted with false statements.

He accused some police officials, including DIGs, of becoming agents for ruling party MLAs and collecting money illegally. He said corruption is happening at all levels—in sand, liquor, and mineral mafias—and is worse than ever before.

He said the government is failing to pay fees and welfare dues, including ₹4,200 crore in fee reimbursements and ₹2,200 crore under hostel schemes. Due to this, students are being forced to drop out of school.

Jagan expressed concern over his own safety, claiming that the government is intentionally compromising his security. PAC members also raised alarm about this and asked him to take extra precautions.

He said the YSRCP will soon launch a mobile app where people can report injustices or harassment, along with proof. All complaints will be investigated when the party returns to power.

Jagan urged party members to focus on grassroots-level strengthening through village committees and ‘Rachabanda’ programs. He stressed that every leader and worker should actively participate, and everyone will be given ID cards. He said this is a great opportunity to show who truly stands with the party.

He concluded by saying that the party must be united, resolve internal differences, and work hard to return to power. He promised that activists and workers will be given greater importance and support moving forward.