Urdu Festival in New Delhi: The Wire's 10-Year Celebration on Aug 1-2, 2025

To celebrate a decade of effective journalism, The Wire is hosting a lively two-day Urdu festival at Jawahar Bhawan in New Delhi on August 1 and 2. The event has an abundance of mixed cultural experiences, from intellectual panel discussions and children's storytelling to mushaira sessions and a special performance.

The festival promises thought-provoking discussions on subjects as varied as the history of Urdu and the craft of translation to political issues of global concern, such as the Gaza conflict, and even modern phenomena like meme culture. As a supplement to the cerebral exchange, visitors can browse book stalls, merchandise stalls, and calligraphy displays. Special anniversary merchandise from The Wire will also be on sale at the venue.

Day 1: A Salute to Urdu's Past and Present

The festival begins at 4:00 pm on August 1 with an informative panel on the origins and long-lasting impact of Urdu. The honor of speaking is borne by Syeda Saiyidain Hameed, erstwhile Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University; Peggy Mohan, author of Father Tongue, Motherland; and Ather Farouqui, General Secretary of Anjuman Taraqqi Urdu Hind. The panel will be chaired by Faiyaz Ahmad Wajeeh, Editor of The Wire Urdu.

Ending the night is an evocative tribute to the great poet Daagh Dehlvi, a mix of storytelling and ghazals by Shivangini Yaeshu Yuvraj and Ashhar Haque, accompanied on tabla by Ishaan Sharma and sarangi by Tanish Dholpuri.

Day 2: Language, Identity, and Global Conversations

The second day starts at 11:00 am on August 2 with a session of discussion on language, authorship, and cultural identity. Ex-Wire Urdu editor and festival curator Mahtab Alam will discuss the topic in conversation with author and translator Rakhshanda Jalil and journalist Suhail Anjum.

This is followed by an upbeat presentation by Nasheet Shadani, the owner of the popular Instagram account Ishq Urdu, who will explore how Urdu has discovered a new voice through meme culture. The session will be handled by The Wire's multimedia producer Minal Saeed Khan.

At 2:30 pm, Senior Editor of The Wire Arfa Khanum Sherwani will host a critical discussion on Israel's military aggression against Gaza. She will be joined by a distinguished panel including Vivek Katju (former Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs), Zoya Hasan (Professor Emerita, JNU), Sabika Abbas (poet and activist), and Founding Editor of The Wire, Siddharth Varadarajan, to discuss global responses and India's response to the crisis.

In the afternoon, a reflective session on the contribution of translation to Urdu literature will be organized by writer and translator Syed Kashif. Panelists such as Arjumand Ara, Rana Safvi, and Shubham Mishra will discuss the complications and subtleties of working across languages.

Two parallel events will ensue: Ashhar Haque will host a children's storytelling session, while Meenakshi Tewari, Deputy Editor, The Wire Hindi, will lead an open discussion about the interconnection between Urdu and Hindi in everyday communication and common cultural past.

The festival ends on a poetic note with a mushaira with renowned poets Farhat Ehsas, Alam Khursheed, Noman Shauque, Aleena Itrat Rizvi, and Moid Rasheedi, providing visitors with an emotionally fulfilling experience to wrap up the celebrations.

Entry is free, and all are invited to join in this celebration of the Urdu language and culture. Whether you're a bookworm, history buff, or just plain curious, the festival will promise something for everyone.

