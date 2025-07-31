Anasuya Hits Back at Trolls and Social Media Channels in Instagram Post

Popular actress and anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj has strongly reacted to online trolling and false allegations being spread about her on social media. She accused some social media channels of deliberately targeting her and sharing misinformation. Anasuya addressed the issue in a detailed post shared on her Instagram.

"I’ve remained silent for a while, even when people were commenting about me. But some have started criticizing my lifestyle, and I can’t stay quiet anymore. A few social media channels are spreading lies about me, focusing only on me. Some women are even making videos criticizing me. I don’t know who they are, and they don’t know me either, yet they’re judging my character and the way I dress."

In her post, Anasuya emphasized that she is a woman, a wife, and a mother of two children, and she enjoys wearing clothes that suit her.

"Some are saying I’m not behaving like a mother. But what does being a mother mean—giving up who we are? My husband and children love me and support me in everything I do. They have never judged me. Being bold does not mean being disrespectful. Just because I wear the clothes I like doesn’t mean I’ve lost my values. I’ve never asked anyone to see me as a role model. I’m simply living the way I like, and others should do the same."

Anasuya’s message is a clear stand against body-shaming, character judgment, and the unnecessary moral policing that celebrities, especially women, often face online.