Gold Rate Surges Today, July 30: Gold Prices in Major Indian Cities

On Wednesday, July 30, gold and silver prices saw a fresh rise across major Indian cities, including Hyderabad and Mumbai. This upward movement is attributed to declining US treasury yields and a slightly weaker dollar, as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement later in the day, anticipating possible dovish guidance.

Hyderabad Gold Prices

In Hyderabad, the price of 24-carat gold rose by ₹660 to ₹1,00,480 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold increased by ₹600 to ₹92,100 per 10 grams. These prices are consistent with trends observed in other key metro cities.

Silver Prices Climb

Silver prices also saw a notable rise, with the rate for 1 kilogram of silver increasing by ₹1,000 to ₹1,27,000.

National Gold Rates

Here are the gold rates in major Indian cities on July 30:

Delhi: ₹92,250 (22K), ₹1,00,630 (24K)

Mumbai: ₹92,100 (22K), ₹1,00,480 (24K)

Hyderabad: ₹92,100 (22K), ₹1,00,480 (24K)

Chennai: ₹92,100 (22K), ₹1,00,480 (24K)

Bengaluru: ₹92,100 (22K), ₹1,00,480 (24K)

Market Insights

According to market experts, the recent surge in gold and silver prices can be attributed to the decline in US Treasury yields and the weakening US dollar. The US Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement is expected to provide further guidance on the economic outlook, potentially impacting precious metal prices.

Rahul Kalantri, Vice President of Commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd., noted that gold and silver rebounded from recent lows following the release of US JOLTS data, which showed job openings falling below market forecasts. The anticipation of dovish remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell has also supported precious metal prices.

Outlook

With the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement due, further price volatility may occur based on the central bank's tone and guidance. For now, gold and silver continue to be viewed as safe-haven assets amidst global economic uncertainties.

In the MCX futures market, gold futures (August 5 expiry) were trading 0.09% higher at ₹99,206 per 10 grams, while silver futures (September 5 expiry) gained 0.06% to trade at ₹1,13,824 per kg.

