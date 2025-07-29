Rajasthan JET 2025 Result Date Out: Download Scorecard Online

The Rajasthan JET 2025 Result will now be announced on July 29, 2025, as per the latest official notification. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online by visiting the official website jetskrau2025.com.

The results will be released for JET, Pre-PG, and PhD entrance examinations conducted for admission into undergraduate and postgraduate agriculture and related courses across colleges in Rajasthan.

Once declared, candidates can download their scorecards, which will display subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualifying status.

How to Check Rajasthan JET 2025 Result Online

Follow these steps to check and download your result:

Visit the official website jetskrau2025.com.

On the homepage, click on the “JET/Pre-PG/PhD Result 2025” link.

Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth to log in.

View and download your scorecard for future reference.

The Rajasthan JET 2025 Result will play a crucial role in determining eligibility for admissions to UG and PG agriculture-related programs across participating colleges. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute issues.