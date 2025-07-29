July 29: No Bank Holiday for Lionesses’ Euro 2025 Triumph, But Celebrations Planned

London: Following the Lionesses’ historic victory over Spain in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final on Sunday, calls poured in from fans across England for a national bank holiday to commemorate the win. However, the UK government has confirmed that no such holiday will be declared.

England Creates Football History

Chloe Kelly’s composed penalty secured a dramatic win for England, making the Lionesses the first senior national football team to win a major international title on foreign soil, and the first to successfully defend a European title following their 2022 triumph. The momentous win sparked nationwide celebrations and renewed pride in women’s football.

Government Responds: No Bank Holiday

Despite widespread public calls, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds confirmed on Monday that there would be no bank holiday to mark the Lionesses' achievement. Speaking to Times Radio, Reynolds said, “There should be a day of celebration… that’s what the Prime Minister promised,” clarifying, “That’s not a bank holiday, but there is a Downing Street reception today, and a victory parade tomorrow.”

He praised the team’s remarkable composure and resilience, stating: “It’s a magnificent achievement. I think this team handles tournament pressure better than any England team I’ve ever seen. There were tough moments, but they truly delivered.”

Victory Celebrations in London

While the public may not get a day off work, the Lionesses will be honoured in style. A Downing Street reception hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Sports Minister Stephanie Peacock took place on Monday.

The celebrations will continue with a victory parade on Tuesday, with an open-top bus procession travelling along The Mall and culminating in a ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial, just outside Buckingham Palace. Fans can attend the event free of charge, with BBC, ITV, and Sky broadcasting the celebrations live.

Starmer’s Earlier Support for a Holiday

Interestingly, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who attended the final in Basel alongside the Prince of Wales, had previously expressed support for a potential bank holiday. Ahead of the 2023 Women’s World Cup final, he posted on social media (then Twitter), “It’s almost 60 years since England won the World Cup... There should be a celebratory bank holiday if the Lionesses bring it home.”

While that promise hasn’t materialised this time, the government maintains that the team’s heroic effort will be recognised through national celebrations—even if not with a day off.