Naga Panchami 2025: Date, Puja Timings, History, Significance - All You Need to Know

Nag Panchami, a deeply symbolic and culturally significant Hindu festival, will be observed this year on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

Date and Puja Timings

In 2025, Nag Panchami falls on the fifth day (Panchami Tithi) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Shravana, which typically occurs in July or August.

Puja Muhurat: 5:41 AM to 8:23 AM on July 29, 2025

Panchami Tithi Begins: 11:24 PM on July 28, 2025

Panchami Tithi Ends: 12:46 AM on July 30, 2025

(Timings as per Drik Panchang)

What is Nag Panchami?

Nag Panchami is a traditional festival celebrated primarily by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists across India and in parts of Nepal. The festival involves the worship of serpents (Nagas), who are believed to hold immense spiritual power and serve as protectors of life and fertility.

Celebrated two days after Hariyali Teej, Nag Panchami is marked by rituals and offerings made to snake deities, both in the form of idols and, in some regions, live snakes.

Mythological Significance

The festival is rooted in several ancient legends and scriptures, symbolizing:

Protection from evil forces

Fertility and prosperity

Victory of righteousness over negativity

By offering milk, sweets, flowers, and prayers to the Nagas, devotees seek blessings for the well-being of their families and protection from harm.

In Summary

Nag Panchami is more than a ritual—it reflects reverence for nature, balance in life, and the deep spiritual connection between humans and other creatures. As the festival approaches, devotees across the country prepare to observe it with devotion, tradition, and prayers for prosperity.