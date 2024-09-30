APAAR ID Card: Register before last date!

The Education Department has said that all government, private, and aided school students should possess an Automatic Permanent Academic Account Register card (APAAR) at least by October 14. The government recommends that the educational department provide the parents with a clear picture of this card before the deadline.

What is an APAAR ID card?

Therefore, the Ministry of Education launched the APAAR ID card, a student identification card for learners in private and public schools across India. Students in APAAR who have the ID card can retrieve all their academic credentials, such as credit hours, degrees, etc., through the Internet.

The APAAR ID card is a long number that helps make transfers to other schools more efficient and tracks students' performance. Students from all pre-primary, primary, secondary, and even college levels will have this card from their respective schools and colleges. Free, complimentary Aadhaar ID for the pupils, as well as the APAAR card, will be issued at the time.

After the APAAR card registration is over, students are allowed to download the card that they have filled out. This makes it easy for the students to keep their academic records and utilize all the privileges of the unique 12-digit APAAR number provided on the APAAR card.

The children's Aadhaar card numbers will also be related to and personalized with their One Nation One Student ID card. This identification means a lot in enhancing the student's academic education and practical learning because students will be bestowed with a better and systematized educational experience.

