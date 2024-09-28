Dasara 2024 Holidays start one day ahead in AP!

Education Minister Lokesh declared that schools will observe the Dussehra holidays starting on October 3, 2024. After reviewing the curriculum in schools and considering demands from associations and teachers to begin the holidays one day early, he came to this conclusion.

Important Holidays for Academic Year 2024–2025:

Vacations for Dussehra: October 3, 2024, to October 13, 2024.

Christian Minority Institutions' Dussehra Holidays are set for October 11–October 13, 2024.

Holiday of Diwali: October 31, 2024.

Christmas Holiday: December 25, 2024 (December 20 to December 29, 2024, for Institutions Serving Christian Minorities).

Holidays marking Sankranti: January 10, 2025 - January 19, 2025.

The Telangana Education Department has stated that all government and private schools will be closed from October 2 to October 14, 2024, for Dussehra celebrations. Reopening day for schools is October 15. Summative Assessment tests are scheduled for after the holidays, and heads of schools have been directed to give coursework associated with the tests.

