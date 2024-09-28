October 2 - October 14: Dasara holidays for schools, colleges in Telangana

The Telangana government officially announced the upcoming Dasara holidays from October 2 to October 14. October 2 is a national holiday, and by giving the 3rd a holiday, schools, colleges, and other educational institutes got 13-day holidays in total. Every school will reopen on October 15 without any break. In Telangana state, Dussehra is celebrated grandly, and it is also called Vijayadasami.

The festival falls on October 12, while Navratri starts on October 2, with Dasara on the final day. Bathukamma is a popular celebration in significant parts of Telangana. The holidays begin according to the schedule without any change. These holidays are also for the Christian minority educational institutions.

