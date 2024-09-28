October 3 - October 14: 11-Day Dasara holidays declared for schools, colleges in AP

The Andhra Pradesh state government has once again announced the Dasara holidays for schools, colleges, and other educational institutions. According to the announcement, holidays start from October 3 to October 14, with extra holidays. Earlier, the government announced that holidays were from October 4 but has now added a day considering the educators' and associations' requests.

That is a total holiday of 11 days. Students' holidays are on October 2, as it is Gandhi Jayanti. In Telugu states, Dussehra or Vijayadasami is celebrated grandly for ten days as Navratri. In Telangana, the Dasara holidays are from October 2 to October 14.

As per the education department's clarification, Christian minority institutions will also celebrate this holiday vacation period. Minister Lokesh made this statement while speaking at a review meeting on school education, where he stressed raising academic standards and interacting with parents.

