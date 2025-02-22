APPSC Group-2 Mains 2025: Fake News Busted, Exam on February 23!

There is a lot of confusion surrouding the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group-2 Mains exam. After quashing the petition and confirming that the exam will take place as scheduled on Februrary 23rd, TDP's Nara Lokesh's Tweet sparked fresh furore as a fake news that was circulate which stated that the APPSC Group-2 Mains exam was cancelled.

This resulted in the fake news going viral that the exam stands cancelled and a new date will be released, there by confusing the aspirants even further. Issuing a clarification once and for all, APPSC has released a notice on its website stating that the exam will go as per schedule and busted the fake news that's doing the rounds.

"It is learnt that a fake Web Note is circulating in social media saying that Main Examination for Group-II Services (Notification. No. 11/2023), scheduled on 23/02/2025 FN & AN is postponed. This information is false and police compliant for criminal prosecution is being given in this regard," read the notification.

Now that the official confirmation from APPSC has come, candidates can indeed breathe a sigh of relief and continue with their preparation for the exam tomorrow. Authorities have made stringent arrangements to ensure that there is tight security while the exam takes place.