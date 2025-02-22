Truly an honour to bring Anjali to life under your direction: NEEK actress Ramya Ranganathan tells Dhanush

Chennai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actress Ramya Ranganathan, who plays one of the female leads in director Dhanush’s just released film, Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), has now penned a heartfelt note of gratitude to Dhanush.

Taking to Instagram soon after it became evident that the film was a hit, Ramya Ranganathan wrote, “I’m writing this with teary eyes, filled with gratitude. First and foremost, thank you from the bottom of my heart for this incredible opportunity! Playing Anjali on screen was a dream come true, and it was truly an honour to bring her to life under your direction.”

The actress further went on to say, “You went above and beyond by showcasing my dancing talent, and I’m so grateful for that. You didn’t have to, but you did and that meant the world to me. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that my very first film would be under your guidance. If this isn’t destiny, I truly don’t know what is.”

Ramya also added, “The first picture we took will always hold a special place in my heart. It was snapped right after my dance performance in “Golden Sparrow,” and the words you shared with me after that moment will stay with me forever. Thank you for passing on your wisdom, I’ll forever cherish it.”

She also thanked music director G V Prakash, saying, “@gvprakash Thank you for always being kind, sir! You’re the sweetest! And thank you for “Golden Sparrow.” Dancing to your song was nothing short of a blessing.”

Thanking the producer Sreyas, she said, “Thank you for making that call! That one call changed my life in ways I never imagined. Your belief in me has meant more than words can express.”

She also thanked everyone in the unit and said she had made some friends for life.

NEEK features actors Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon and Ramya Ranganathan among others.

Directed by Dhanush, NEEK has been produced by Dhanush’s parents, Kasthoori Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthoori Raja under the banner of his production house, Wunderbar Films. Music for the film is by G V Prakash Kumar while cinematography is by Leon Britto and editing is by G K Prasanna.

