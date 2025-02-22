School Holidays in March 2025: Complete List

March 2025 is filled with fun holidays and celebrations throughout India. From vibrant festivals to holy observances, there's something for everyone.

As the spring warmth arrives, March 2025 welcomes a myriad of colourful festivals and celebrations throughout India. From the rainbow bonfires of Holika Dahan to the festive celebrations of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, and the religious observances of Jamat Ul-Vida and Eid-ul-Fitr, the month of March is a reflection of India's vibrant cultural diversity.

Following is a complete list of school holidays in March 2025:

List of School Holidays in March 2025:

March 13: Holika Dahan

Holika Dahan, or Chhoti Holi, is the start of the Holi festival. It's a day for sitting around bonfires, listening to stories, and good company.

March 14: Holi

Holi is one of India's most famous festivals, celebrated with colours, sweets, and happy get-togethers.

March 28: Jamat Ul-Vida

Observed on the concluding Friday of Ramadan, Jamat Ul-Vida is a day of prayers, Quran recital, and philanthropy.

March 30: Gudi Padwa and Ugadi

The onset of Marathi and Konkani Hindu New Year begins on Gudi Padwa and for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana it is Ugadi. Both occasions are celebrated through flower decorations, rituals, and festival food.

March 31: Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr signals the completion of Ramadan and is a celebration with prayers, gratitude, and togetherness.

During your celebration of these holidays and festivals, be sure to honour and respect the varying traditions and practices that give India its character. Joyful celebrations!

Also read: February 22, 2025: World Thinking Day, Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, History of Today!