February 22, 2025: World Thinking Day, Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, History of Today!

Today, February 22nd, 2025, is special as multiple countries dedicate diverse honors and celebrate for various reasons. February 22nd is widely renowned as "World Thinking Day". Girl Guides and Scouts observe this special day and celebrate it annually. It is also celebrated by Scout and Guide organizations around the world. A day dedicated to thinking about their "sisters" (and "brothers") in other parts of the world, the meaning of guiding, and its impact.

February 22nd is also observed as European Day for Victims of Crime, a day dedicated to advocating for progress in and legal improvement of comprehensive support for all victims, regardless of the crime or the victim. It aims to change the landscape for victims. Their task is to improve the service and support the victim receives from the point at which a crime is reported to their experience in the courtroom.

National Margarita Day is also celebrated today, where the sole purpose is to make people enjoy the cocktail. It's a day dedicated to pay homage to the classic cocktail.

National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day is also observed on February 22nd every year, and its sole purpose is to raise awareness about the disease, its risk factors, detection, symptoms, and treatment.

Another interesting celebration on 22nd February is related to the daring art of Sword Swallowing. International Sword Swallowers Day is a thrilling tribute to the fearless performers who have mastered one of the world's oldest and most dangerous art forms.