Mammootty's Rorschach OTT Review: Must-Watch Suspense Thriller!

If you enjoy suspense and thriller films, then "Rorschach" is a film you simply cannot miss. This Malayalam film released in 2022 is an engaging mystery-thriller filled with twists and turns that will hold you spellbound and entertained all the way.

The film is based on the life of Luke Anthony, an actor played by Malayalam megastar Mammootty. Luke's wife disappears, and he lodges a police complaint and begins searching for her independently. As he investigates further, he comes across numerous mysterious incidents that take him to the Balan family.

Throughout the movie, Luke's inner turmoil and a few secrets about his past are uncovered. The climactic part of the movie is something that you can never possibly anticipate. At 2 hours 30 minutes, "Rorschach" is a film that will have you sitting on the edge of your seat.

Directed by Nisham Basheer, "Rorschach" boasts a great cast, with Sharafudheen, Jagadish, Grace Antony, Bindu Panicker, and Kottayam Nazeer. The film was a hit at the box office and received favourable reviews from critics.

If you're searching for an exciting movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat and entertained, then "Rorschach" is a must-watch. So, what are you waiting for? Stream "Rorschach" now and experience the thrill yourself!

