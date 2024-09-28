September 28: Heavy rain alert here for Telugu states!

Telangana state has received a rain alert once again for today, September 28, and tomorrow, September 29. Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagital, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Bhupalapally, Peddapally, Badradri Kothagudem, and Mulugu have received the yellow alert, expecting moderate to heavy rainfall. Schools and colleges didn't get any holiday and are running as usual today.

In AP, Alluri, Eluru, Chittor, and Tirupati are expected to experience moderate to heavy rains that can significantly disrupt everyday livelihoods. As tomorrow is Sunday, which is a holiday for schools and colleges, it can be safe for students even if there is a heavy downpour.

Also read: Dasara 2024: When does Navratri start? Date and Origin!