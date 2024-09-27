Dasara 2024: When does Navratri start? Date and Origin!

In India, people celebrate the significant Hindu holiday of Shardiya, also known as Shrad Navratri, for nine days. It honours the nine avatars of the goddess Durga, and it is celebrated as Dasara or Dussehra.

The Hindu month of Ashwin, which often falls between September and October on the Gregorian calendar, is when Shardiya Navratri is celebrated.

It is considered the most important of the four Navratris: Sharad, or Shardiya, or Summertime; Magha or the winter; Chaitra, the spring; and Ashadha, the monsoon. Because of this, it is also known as Maha Navratri.

Navratri - The Nine Nights Festival Date and Origin of Navratri 2024

To many people, the nine-day Shardiya is familiar as Sharad Navratri. It occurs during Sharad Ritu, the lunar month of Ashwin, and concludes with the fourth day in the Hindu calendar, but culminating with Dussehra, famous as Vijaya Dashami. This is a festival that is held in remembrance of the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura, and it is done for nine nights before coming to a climax on the tenth day, which is referred to as Vijayadashami.

For this reason, she is recognised by the title given to her as ‘Mahishasuramardini,’ the destroyer of Mahishasu.

Navratri Date Puja

Day 1 October 3 2024 Ghatasthapana, Shailputri

Day 2 October 4 2024 Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini

Day 3 October 5 2024 Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta

Day 4 6th October 2024 Vinayaka Chaturthi

Day 5 October 7 2024 Kushmanda Puja, Upang Lalita Vrat

Day 6 8th October 2024 Skandamata PujaRed

Day 7 9th October 2024 Saraswati Avahan, Katyayani Puja

Day 8 10th October 2024 Saraswati Puja, Kalaratri Puja

Day 9 11th October 2024 Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja

Day 10 12th October 2024 Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa, Vijayadashami, Durga Visarjan

