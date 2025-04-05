International Red Cross denies involvement in humanitarian aircraft attack in Congo

Kampala, April 5 (IANS) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has denied any connection to the humanitarian aircraft after militants fired at a humanitarian aircraft in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), killing one person.

In a statement sent to Xinhua on Friday, the ICRC clarified that neither its aircraft nor its staff were involved in the chartered plane that came under attack as it approached Kavumu Airport in Bukavu, capital of South Kivu province, on March 27.

"The organisation does not have any information about this incident and is not in a position to comment on it," the committee said. "The ICRC continues its humanitarian work to protect and assist people affected by the armed conflict in the DRC, including those who have fled to neighboring countries."

The statement came after Chris Magezi, a Ugandan military spokesperson, said on Monday that the ICRC had contracted the Ocean Heights Aviation Training Center in Uganda to evacuate humanitarian staff trapped in the conflict in South Kivu province, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Magezi, the involved aircraft is a Cessna Caravan flying from Uganda's Entebbe International Airport to Kavumu Airport.

"Reports suggest that one person on the aircraft was shot and succumbed to the injuries. The government of Uganda, through relevant diplomatic channels, is following up on this matter," Magezi said, denying any involvement of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces in the incident.

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority Spokesperson Vianney Luggya said that Uganda could not confirm the aircraft's origin.

"We haven't heard from our counterparts on the other side [DRC]. I am yet to confirm that the aircraft originated from Uganda," Luggya told Xinhua over the phone.

In February, the March 23 Movement armed group seized control of Kavumu Airport, located about 30 km from Bukavu. The airport serves as a key hub for humanitarian and military flights.

