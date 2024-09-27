NTR Fails to Break Rajamouli's Hit Sentiment Jinx?

NTR fans were eagerly awaiting a Rajamouli-style elevation for Tarak in Devara, expecting him to portray a larger-than-life mass hero. However, many feel let down as the film seems to lack the powerful, hero-centric treatment associated with the director. This phenomenon, often dubbed as Rajamouli’s "jinx," suggests that actors who collaborate with him and achieve blockbuster success tend to face challenges in their subsequent films. While this notion may be seen as a myth, Devara fails to dispel it.

Mounted on a grand scale with visual opulence, Devara promises spectacle but falters when it comes to emotional depth, leaving audiences disengaged. The connection with the on-screen narrative weakens, despite a strong setup in the first half. Though there are moments of intensity sprinkled throughout, the second half struggles, weighed down by predictability. What should have been a gripping twist feels all too familiar, leading to a gradual loss of momentum.

While Devara boasts a handful of well-executed action sequences, particularly in the first half, and a visually appealing "Chuttamalle" song, these highlights are not enough to save the film from its flaws. The drama often feels flat and uninspired. Janhvi Kapoor’s performance, while earnest, is hampered by underdeveloped characterization, limiting her impact. The film starts with Prakash Raj narrating Devara's past to Ajay and his fellow officers as they track down the elusive gangster Yathi in Ratnagiri. The first half follows Devara’s journey, but the narrative focus shifts in the second half to Vara and Thanga, where the film begins to lose its grip.

Ultimately, Devara turns out to be an average offering, hindered by pacing issues and emotionally forced scenes that feel unnecessary. What could have been a powerful, action-packed drama fails to rise above mediocrity, leaving fans yearning for the NTR they had envisioned.

