Devara Review: Emotionless Action Drama

NTR's Devara is mounted on large canvas. It is made on massive scale with grandeur. However, the film lacks the much-needed emotional depth failing to resonate with viewers. Audiences are left disconnected with the proceedings on screen.

The first half of Devara holds the momentum with intense scenes here and there. Whereas the second half of the film takes nosedive. The twist in the second half is very much predictable. Take a look at below indepth review.

Devara Story:

The film opens with Singappa (Prakash Raj) narrating the tale of Devara. Devara (NTR) and his group, including Bhairava (Saif Ali Khan), Rayappa (Srikanth), and other villagers, resort to smuggling weapons by sea for survival. However, Devara soon realizes the immorality of their actions and decides to change his ways. Despite his newfound resolve, Bhairava and the others refuse to obey him. When tensions rise, Devara imposes strict rules on the community. After a failed assassination attempt on his life, Devara disappears, vowing to return only to eliminate anyone who continues smuggling. Meanwhile, his son Vara grows up plagued by fear and uncertainty. Will Devara make a comeback? Can Vara step up to protect his family and uphold his father's legacy? Will he win the heart of Thanga (Janhvi Kapoor)? What twist lies ahead? The film answers these pressing questions.

Highlights:

NTR's dynamic performance as Devara

NTR in a dual role

Well-executed action sequences

Anirudh’s impressive background score

Intense moments in the first half

The visually captivating "Chuttamalle" song

Drawbacks:

Simplistic conflict

Flat narrative style

Weak villains

Dull drama

Unconvincing romance

Overstretched scenes

Predictable twist

Underwhelming climax

Analysis:

After the disappointment of Acharya, director Koratala Siva presents a straightforward conflict in Devara. The main issue in the film feels too simplistic, and the overall narrative remains monotonous. Weak antagonists like Bhairava (Saif Ali Khan) and his group diminish the film’s impact further. The romantic subplot between Vara (NTR) and Thanga (Janhvi Kapoor) lacks emotional depth and fails to captivate the audience.

Apart from a few intense sequences in the first half and some well-choreographed action scenes, Devara struggles to leave a lasting impression. The drama feels uninspired, and although the "Chuttamalle" song offers a delightful visual experience, it doesn’t compensate for the film’s overall weaknesses. Janhvi Kapoor does her best with the limited material, but her character lacks development. The film begins with Prakash Raj recounting Devara's past to Ajay and other officers as they hunt down a gangster, Yathi, in Ratnagiri. The first half is dedicated to Devara's journey, while the second half shifts focus to Vara and Thanga.

Overall, Devara is an average film burdened by pacing problems. Several scenes drag unnecessarily, with forced emotions and humor that fail to land. Nonetheless, NTR's compelling performance and some well-executed action scenes keep the movie somewhat engaging, with the "Chuttamalle" song standing out as a memorable big-screen moment.

Bottomline: Devara is Emotionless Action Drama!