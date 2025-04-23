Singer Sanju Rathod infuses Marathi pop culture into his latest track ‘Shaky’ featuring Isha Malviya

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Singer Sanju Rathod has teamed up with Isha Malviya for his latest track, "Shaky," which brings a vibrant mix of contemporary sounds and Marathi pop culture.

The song not only highlights Rathod’s unique style but also celebrates the rich traditions of Marathi music in a modern setting. Talking about his creative journey with “Shaky”, Sanju shared, “Creating Shaky was like walking a tightrope between the traditional and the global. I wanted to keep that desi soul alive while experimenting with new sounds. Working with Isha for the first time was amazing – she brought so much energy and grace to the screen. It really elevated the whole vibe of the song. ‘Shaky’ is my first step towards carving out a Marathi pop culture — the next big wave to watch out for.”

Sanju Rathod, known for his chartbuster "Gulabi Sadi," has not only sung but also penned and composed his latest track, "Shaky."

Produced by G-spark’s signature high-energy production, the track blends the earthy charm of Marathi folk with the bold pulse of Afro beats. The song features 'Bigg Boss’ fame Isha Malviya opposite Sanju for the very first time.

After the phenomenal success of "Gulabi Sadi" and the ongoing popularity of "Kaali Bindi," Sanju Rathod is ready to embark on a bold new journey in Marathi pop music. He plans to fuse the heart of traditional Marathi sounds with a modern, global pop vibe. "Shaky," presented by Believe Artist Services, is now available on Sanju Rathod’s official YouTube channel.

Speaking of Isha Malviya, the actress stepped into the acting world in 2021 with her debut role as Jasmine in the TV show “Udaariyaan.” In 2023, she gained recognition as a contestant on the 17th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. Apart from television, Isha has also appeared in several music videos, including ‘Paon Ki Jutti,’ and shared screen space with Gauahar Khan in the series ‘Lovely Lolla.’

