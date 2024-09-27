Krushna Abhishek's cousin Rishaab Chauhaan on TV debut: Didn’t have much time to prepare for role

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actor Rishaab Chauhaan, who is set to make his television debut with "Ishq Jabariya", revealed that the whirlwind pace of production left him with little time to prepare for his role, as the entire look and costume design were finalised in just three days.

Rishaab, who is the cousin of actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek, made his acting debut with the comedy-drama film 'Marrne Bhi Do Yaaron'.

Sharing his thoughts about his character, he said: "I play Aditya’s (played by Lakshay Khurana) cousin-Ritwik, who has returned from London to surprise his family. He didn’t inform anyone about his arrival, adding an element of surprise."

The actor also mentioned that he didn't have much time to prepare for the role, saying, "I didn’t have much time to prepare for the role--everything from the look to the costumes was finalised within three days."

When asked what made him accept the role in 'Ishq Jabariya', Rishaab said: "For every artist, the most important thing is the character--what they're given to perform--and I’m very particular about my choices. When I was briefed about Ritwik’s character, I realised he has many layers."

He further said: "Ritwik enters the show as a hero, and he’s here to shake things up. 'Ishq Jabariya' is already receiving a lot of love from the audience, and Ritwik’s entry is set to take things to the next level. The most exciting aspect of Ritwik is his unpredictability. He could create a love triangle, turn completely negative, or remain positive. He might bring Aditya and Gulki together, or he could tear them apart."

Rishaab further shared how he personally relates to his character, Ritwik.

"I didn’t have much time to prepare for the role, but I feel like I’m playing a version of myself with Ritwik. I relate to him personally. Like me, Ritwik is good-looking, fun-loving, and brings a certain energy. I believe I change the aura of any place I’m in, and that’s why this character feels made for me," he added.

'Ishq Jabariya' is a romantic drama that follows Gulki (portrayed by Siddhi Sharma), a spirited young woman determined to fulfil her dreams. Despite the challenges posed by her controlling stepmother, Gulki's dreams remain strong. Her journey is full of unexpected twists, and she may find love in the most surprising places.

The show stars Kamya Panjabi, Siddhi Sharma, and Lakshay Khurana in pivotal roles. It airs on Sun Neo.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.