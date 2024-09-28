Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on 3 US warships in Red Sea

Sanaa, Sep 28 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi group claimed that it had fired "23 ballistic and winged missiles and a drone" at "three US warships" in the Red Sea.

"We carried out a qualitative military operation targeting three hostile American warships in the Red Sea that were supporting and backing the Israeli enemy," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV on Friday.

The three American destroyers were "directly hit," Sarea said, describing the attacks as the "largest" since November last year.

The attacks were carried out "simultaneously" with two other operations that targeted two Israeli areas of Jaffa and Ashkelon on Thursday night, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Sarea said the group vows to continue strikes against Israeli targets to support the resistance of "brothers in Palestine and Lebanon."

The US military has yet to comment on the Houthi claim.

In the meantime, the Houthi group alleged that a drone belonging to the US-led coalition launched Friday two raids in the northern Yemeni province of Saada, hitting the northern part of the namesake capital city of Saada, without providing further details.

The Houthis rarely disclose their casualties. The US and British coalition has made no comment on the Houthi allegation.

The Houthi group, which controls large swathes of northern Yemen, has been attacking "Israeli-linked" shipping near the country's coastline since November 2023, allegedly to support Palestinians in their conflict with Israelis.

The group is aligned with the anti-Israel "axis of resistance," which also includes Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, and militant groups in Iraq and Syria, among others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.