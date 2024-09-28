Zim Afro T10: Harare Bolts, Jo’Burg Bangla, NYS Lagos and Cape Town move to knockouts

Harare, Sep 28 (IANS) After the culmination of the league stage of the Zim Afro T10 season two on Friday, Harare Bolts, Jo’Burg Bangla Tigers, NYS Lagos and Cape Town Samp Army have moved to the knockout stage of the tournament.

On the final day of the league stage, there was a lot of entertaining cricket on display with the Cape Town Samp Army, NYS Lagos and the Jo’Burg Bangla Tigers putting in clinical performances. Up next, in Qualifier 1, the Harare Bolts will play the Jo’Burg Bangla Tigers, and in the Eliminator, the NYS Lagos come up against the Cape Town Samp Army. The winner of the Qualifier 1 will go straight through to the final while the runner-up will play the winners of the Eliminator, for a berth in the summit clash on Sunday.

In the opening game of the day, David Warner finally came good for the Bulawayo Brave Jaguars scoring a quickfire 47. He was supported by the big hitting Kobe Herft, who added 27, as the Jaguars posted 103/7 in their 10 overs. For the Samp Army, Salman Irshad was again amongst the wickets with figures of 2-15. In response, Dawid Malan batted brilliantly, scoring a free flowing unbeaten 48, while Jack Taylor stayed not out with 28, as they rounded off a comfortable eight-wicket win with an over and half to go.

After that, the NYS Lagos were in action and they finished their campaign in the league stage with a big win. Avishka Fernando scored 46 and Rassie van der Dussen added 23 before being dismissed by a brilliant catch on the boundary, as the NYS Lagos posted 124/7. The Durban Wolves, who were playing for pride, could not get going as the Lagos bowlers kept them in check and picked wickets at regular intervals. Innocent Kaia top scored with 19 for the Wolves, while Blessing Muzarabani, Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy, and Joshua Bishop, all took two wickets each, to seal a 53-run win for the NYS Lagos.

In the final league stage game of the tournament, the Harare Bolts batted first against the Jo’Burg Bangla Tigers. Lahiru Milantha got them off to a flyer with a quick 32, while George Munsey added 20, Dasun Shanaka got 24, and Sabbir Rahman smashed 34 off 12 balls, to take to score to 120/4 in 10 overs. In response, the Tigers batted superbly as captain Sikandar Raza led the charge with a game changing 38 from 10 deliveries. Hazratullah Zazai added an important 22 and Tashinga Musekiwa’s 18 helped seal the deal for the Tigers, who won by 4 wickets.

