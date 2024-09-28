Sonakshi Sinha's acting mantra: I arrive on set, face the camera, and character comes alive for me

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha recently opened up about her unique approach to character preparation, revealing that she doesn’t adhere to a strict method. Instead, she embraces spontaneity, stating that she simply arrives on set, faces the camera, and allows the character to come alive in the moment.

Speaking about her preparation for her characters in the web series 'Dahaad' and 'Heeramandi', the 37-year-old actress said: "Honestly, my method is that I don’t have a set method, be it 'Dahaad' or my other project. I arrive on set, face the camera, and that’s when the character comes alive for me. It’s hard to explain, but having a strong imagination really helps."

"Being observant-- taking note of what you see and hear, picking up on certain nuances, and applying them when needed--that's how I approach it. I observe people and learn from them. Of course, directors are a huge help when preparing for a character, especially one you're unfamiliar with. Speaking specifically about Fareedan in 'Heeramandi', I would give credit to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir," she said.

Sonakshi further discussed the differences and similarities between working on an OTT project and a film.

"Honestly, as an actress, I see it as part of my job. I didn’t view it any differently. In fact, I signed 'Dahaad', my first OTT project, before the lockdown. The selection process was similar to choosing any other movie-- I loved the role, I loved the premise. Since it was a longer format, it felt like signing three movies at once, but there wasn’t any major difference. As an actor, my job is to perform, whether it's on the big screen, an OTT platform, or any stage, and that’s exactly what I’m doing," she concluded.

'Dahaad' is a police procedural crime thriller series created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, directed by Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, and stars Sonakshi as SI Anjali Bhaati, Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma and Sohum Shah. It is inspired by Mohan Kumar, also known as Cyanide Mohan, a serial killer who preyed on women looking to get married.

Meanwhile, the period drama web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is created and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The series transports the viewers to the 1940s and the lives of the courtesans filled with love, betrayal, power and the fight for independence.

It also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Sehgal in the lead. It is airing on Netflix.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in the supernatural comedy film ‘Kakuda’ which stars Riteish Deshmukh as Victor, Sonakshi as Indira, and Saqib Saleem as Sunny in the lead roles, while Aasif Khan is seen in a pivotal role of Kilvish.

The film is a rollercoaster ride of laughter and chills, revolving around the cursed village of Ratodi. It features spine-tingling moments intertwined with side-splitting humor. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, it is now streaming on ZEE5.

On the personal front, Sonakshi had tied the knot with actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024 in a civil marriage at the bride's new apartment, 81 Aureate, which is located in Bandra West, Mumbai.

She next has ‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’ in the kitty.

