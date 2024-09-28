Cong manifesto for Haryana polls promises welfare of farmers, women, youth

Chandigarh, Sep 28 (IANS) Congress on Saturday released its detailed ‘Haath Badlega Halaat’ manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, promising a slew of welfare measures for farmers, women, employees and the youth.

The manifesto was released in the presence of former state Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, ex-Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and the party's state chief Udai Bhan.

The 40-page manifesto promises free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh and Rs 2,000 per month to women, it also promises to get water from the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

Elections for the 90-member Assembly will be held on October 5 and the results will be declared on October 8.

The party promises a government job to each family member of more than 700 farmers killed during the farmer protests against the now repealed three controversial farm laws. The Congress has also promised to implement the old pension scheme in the state on the pattern of its government in Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier this month, the Congress announced seven guarantees that it will fulfil if it comes to power in Haryana, which include a Rs 2,000 monthly payment to women and houses for everyone. The guarantees were announced by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital on September 18 in the presence of senior party leaders, including K.C. Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Udai Bhan, Ashok Gehlot and Partap Singh Bajwa, in the national capital.

The women would be entitled to monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 as part of the party's initiative for their empowerment. Besides, the monthly social security pension of old-age people, handicapped and widows will be raised to Rs 6,000.

Also, gas cylinders would be provided at Rs 500 each. The party promised to provide 300 units of free electricity every month to every household.

The Congress government will provide Rs 25 lakh health insurance coverage to every individual in the state like the Congress government had done in Rajasthan.

The party has promised a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers, besides holding a caste census.

It announced that it will increase the minimum income limit for the creamy layer among Other Backward Classes (OBCs) from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

The party also promised to provide 100 square yard plots with Rs 3.5 lakhs cash assistance to every poor and homeless person for constructing a two-bedroom house.

Announcing the guarantee for a secured future for the youth, the party promised that two lakh posts lying vacant in government departments would be filled, and permanent jobs would be provided.

The manifesto focused on providing benefits to families, empowering women, supporting the youth, strengthening social security, and improving the lives of the backward classes, farmers, and the poor.

The Congress was at the helm of the state for two consecutive terms till 2014.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.