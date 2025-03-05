The TDP government’s unfulfilled promises have drawn the ire of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). In response to a complaint, the Commission has reprimanded the government for violating Section 25 of the Right to Education Act, as teacher vacancies in Andhra Pradesh schools exceed the permissible 10% threshold.

Guru Teja, Chairman of Help The People Charitable Trust, recently sought information regarding the total number of sanctioned teacher posts and existing vacancies through the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The government’s response revealed that while 2,06,393 teaching positions were sanctioned, only 1,78,984 have been filled, leaving 24,409 posts vacant. This translates to a vacancy rate of 13.28%, surpassing the permitted limit.

The RTI disclosure has also exposed the NDA government’s inconsistency. During the election campaign, the government had pledged to fill all vacant teaching positions through a Mega DSC recruitment drive. However, it has now announced a notification for only 16,347 posts—far fewer than the more than 25,000 vacancies that TDP leaders had previously claimed.

Over 10 lakh aspirants, who have been anxiously awaiting the notification for the past nine months, are now frustrated by the government’s decision to cut over 11,000 posts. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had signed a file to initiate the recruitment process and promised to complete it by December. Yet, even as March begins, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has once again assured the Legislative Council that a Mega DSC notification will be issued soon.

It is worth noting that since the file was signed, the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) has been conducted, and results have been announced. Despite this, the government has yet to issue the DSC notification. Furthermore, it has refused to provide a definitive date for its release, aggravating aspirants even more.

Adding to the controversy, the TDP government also canceled a notification issued by the previous YSRCP administration to recruit 6,100 teachers.

With over 45,000 government schools across the state, the delay in filling vacancies puts students' futures at risk. While the TDP-led NDA government has repeatedly accused the previous YSRCP regime of damaging the education system and pledged to fill 25,000 vacant teaching positions, it has yet to take concrete action on that promise.