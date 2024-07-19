AP EAPCET 2024: First Round Admissions Complete, Second Round Soon

The Director of the Technical Education Department and Convenor of Admission, B.Navya, confirmed that the first round of AP EAPCET 2024 admission counselling was completed on Wednesday.

The director has advised the students to report to the college before 22nd July to confirm their engineering admissions. The classes are scheduled to start on the 19th of this month. According to the records, 1,86,031 AP EAPCET-qualified students, from which 1,28,619 students have registered. After certificate verification, 1,28,065 students were qualified.

1,17,136 seats were filled from 1,36,660 from 256 colleges in AP, with the remaining 19,524 engineering seats to be filled after the second phase of counselling. As the authorities still need to receive the merit list of Sports and the NCC quota list, these remaining seats are to be filled last.

Students who still need admission from the first phase of counselling must register in the second phase of counselling.

