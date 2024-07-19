Review: Darling

Actor and comedian Priyadarshi, known for his roles in Balagam and Mallesham, returns with Darling, starring Nabha Natesh as the female lead. The film is produced by Prime Show Entertainments. It was released in theatres today (July 19th, 2024). Let's find out what the film is about:

Story:

Raghava (Priyadarshi) dreams of a romantic honeymoon with his future wife. However, his arranged marriage plan with Nandini (Ananya Nagalla) falls apart when she elopes with her boyfriend, leading Raghava to contemplate suicide. During this low point, he meets Anandhi (Nabha Natesh). Who is Anandhi, and will Raghav find marital bliss with her? This forms the core of the story.

Performances:

Nabha Natesh delivers an inconsistent performance. While she shines in some scenes, she fails to be engaging in others. She should have been more versatile in the second half. Priyadarshi, on the other hand, steals the show as usual with his simplicity and comedic timing. Supporting actors like Muralidhar Goud, Vishnu, Krishna Teja, Ananya Nagalla are good. Brahmanandam, Suhas and Niharika Konidela have cameos.

Analysis:

Darling showcases a commendable effort on screen in terms of making values. However, the songs (by Vivek Sagar) are forgettable and fail to make a mark. The film is not elevated by a strong background score either. The impressive cinematography and the decent art department help.

Debut director Aswin Raam shows promise here and there, but the script could have been way more tight for better pacing. The lengthy runtime, particularly the second half, could have been trimmed to enhance the overall experience.

Some of the scenes feel repetitive. They needed to come with better clarity. The climax is not emotionally satisfying. However, the central theme of the film about women and the domestic dynamics involving couples is worthy of appreciation.

Verdict:

Despite its flaws, Darling is a decent entertainer worth watching for its storyline and the lead performances.