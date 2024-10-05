Alia Bhatt Steals the Show at Alan Walker's Bengaluru Concert

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt made a surprise appearance at Grammy-winning DJ Alan Walker's Bengaluru show, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Viral Moment

A video of Alia's unexpected stage entrance has gone viral, showcasing her charming greeting, "Namaskara (Hello) Bengaluru. Surprise, surprise." As she waved to the enthusiastic audience, her song "Chal Kudiye" from Jigra played in the background.

Style Statement

Alia rocked a stunning blue off-shoulder bodycon dress with heels, while Alan wore a grey hoodie, black pants, and a mask. The duo posed together for photos, with Alia also snapping pictures with fans.

Jigra Update

Meanwhile, Alia's upcoming film Jigra has received a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a runtime of 155 minutes. Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra also stars Vedang Raina and features an action-packed trailer showcasing Alia's resilience and strength.

Film Details

Directed by Vasan Bala

Produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Eternal Sunshine Productions

Co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala

Starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina

Runtime: 155 minutes (2 hours 35 minutes)

Certification: U/A

The film's soundtrack includes the popular track "Chal Kudiye," a recreated version of "Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka," and showcases Vedang Raina's vocal talent.

