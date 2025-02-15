Alia Bhatt to Work with Kalki Director Nag Ashwin Post Love & War?

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious project Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, is already planning her next move. The film, which spans over 200 shooting days, has Alia deeply invested, but sources reveal she is in advanced discussions for an upcoming project with acclaimed director Nag Ashwin.

Nag Ashwin, best known for Kalki 2898 AD (2024), was initially expected to start work on its sequel. However, it appears he is prioritizing his collaboration with Alia Bhatt instead. While details about the film remain under wraps, Alia is reportedly enthusiastic about teaming up with the National Award-winning filmmaker.

According to industry insiders, the film’s production is expected to kick off in November, with logistics currently being finalized. Fans eagerly await an official announcement as anticipation builds for this exciting collaboration.