Bank Holidays in India 2025: Complete List

2025 is a year filled with an abundance of bank holidays in India, with more than 30 holidays throughout the 12 months. Ranging from major festivals such as Holi, Diwali, and Eid al-Adha to major national holidays such as Independence Day and Republic Day, these holidays may affect financial dealings, banking activity, and governmental work schedules.

To assist you with planning, we have given you a detailed month-by-month calendar of bank holidays in India in 2025. Below are some holidays for each month:

February 2025

February 3: Vasant Panchami (Haryana, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, West Bengal)

February 10: Losar (Sikkim)

February 12: Guru Ravidas Jayanti (Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Punjab)

February 14: Saraswati Puja, Holi

Shab-E-Barat (various states)

February 15: Lui-Ngai-Ni (Manipur)

February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Maharashtra)

February 20: Statehood Day (Arunachal Pradesh), State Day (Mizoram)

February 25-26: Maha Shivaratri (several states)

March 2025

March 1: Chapchar Kut (Mizoram)

March 5: Panchayati Raj Divas (Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim)

March 14: Holi (several states)

March 29: Good Friday (several states)

March 30: Ugadi (Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Telangana)

March 31: Idul Fitr (nationwide holiday in several states)

April 2025

April 1: Odisha Day (Odisha), Sarhul (Jharkhand)

April 6: Ram Navami (observed in several states)

April 10: Mahavir Jayanti (several states)

April 13-14: Baisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu (Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu)

April 18: Good Friday (observed across the country)

April 21: Mahavir Jayanti (Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu)

April 29-30: Maharshi Parasuram Jayanti, Basava Jayanti (Karnataka, Kerala)

May 2025

May 1: May Day, Maharashtra Din (several states)

May 8: Guru Rabindranath Jayanti (West Bengal, Tripura)

May 12: Buddha Purnima (observed in some states)

May 23: Buddha Poornima (Assam, Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh)

May 29: Maharana Pratap Jayanti (Haryana, Rajasthan)

June 2025

June 7: Bakrid/Eid al-Adha (observed throughout the country)

June 14-17: Pahili Raja, Raja Sankranti, Eid-Ul-Zuha (Odisha, Assam, Gujarat, and other states)

June 27: Ratha Yatra (Manipur, Odisha)

July 2025

July 3: Behdingkhlam, Kharchi Puja (Meghalaya, Tripura)

July 6: Muharram (various states)

July 25: Karkidaka Vavu (Kerala)

August 2025

August 9: Raksha Bandhan (observed in northern states)

August 15: Independence Day (national holiday)

August 16: Janmashtami, Parsi New Year (various states)

August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi (Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat)

September 2025

September 5: Eid e Milad (national holiday)

September 7: Vinayak Chaturthi, Indra Jatra (Goa, Sikkim)

September 30: Maha Ashtami (several states)

October 2025

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (national holiday)

October 6: Lakshmi Puja (Odisha, Punjab, Tripura)

October 20-22: Diwali celebrations (several states)

November 2025

November 1: Kannada Rajyotsava, Haryana Day

November 5: Guru Nanak Jayanti (Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana)

November 7-8: Chhat Puja (Bihar, Uttar Pradesh)

December 2025

December 25: Christmas (national holiday)

Remember to check with your local bank or financial institution for specific holidays, as they may vary. Stay informed, stay ahead!

