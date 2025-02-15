February 15, 16 two days holidays for schools, colleges!

Residents of Telangana are in for a treat as the state government has declared a holiday on February 15 to commemorate Sevalal Jayanti, a revered festival of the Banjara community. To make it even better, February 16 happens to be a Sunday, resulting in a delightful weekend getaway for many.

The Sevalal Jayanti festival on February 15 is a special casual leave for tribal government staff so that they can celebrate this holy day with their families. Sevalal Jayanti is an important festival for the Banjara community and will be celebrated with great enthusiasm, holding special programs and events in their villages and towns.

This month has been very kind with holidays, beginning with the February 14 optional holiday for Shab-e-Barat, a holy night of forgiveness and blessings for Muslims. The Sevalal Jayanti holiday on February 15 is followed by the Sunday holiday on February 16, making for a leisurely weekend for everyone.

Besides, Telangana will also have holidays on February 26 for Maha Shivaratri, which is a major Hindu festival celebrated to worship Lord Shiva, and on February 27 for Graduate and Teacher MLC elections.

Here's a compilation of Telangana's holidays this month:

February 14: Shab-e-Barat optional holiday

February 15: Holiday for Sevalal Jayanti for tribal government staff

February 16: Sunday holiday

February 26: Maha Shivaratri holiday

February 27: Holiday for Graduate and Teacher MLC elections

Whatever the agenda, this surprise holiday is guaranteed to put smiles on many Telangana faces.

