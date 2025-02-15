Telangana Schools and colleges holiday today, February 15

In a recent notification, the district Collector, Abhilasha Abhinav, has announced a holiday for all educational institutions on Saturday, February 15, to mark the birth anniversary of Sant Sevalal Maharaj. The announcement is for schools and colleges under all management so that students and teachers can join in the celebrations.

The birthday anniversary of Sant Sevalal Maharaj is a momentous occasion, and the administration has decided that it is appropriate to declare a holiday for the day. Through this step, the district administration hopes to instil awareness and respect towards the venerated saint.

Due to the holiday, schools will be closed on Saturday so that students and faculty can celebrate the holidays. To make up for the lost school day, March 8 has been declared a workday.

The decision of the district administration to announce a holiday on the birth anniversary of Sant Sevalal Maharaj reflects its dedication to the conservation of cultural heritage and communal harmony. By celebrating this holiday, schools can contribute significantly towards the development of a sense of community and respect for the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Also read: February 15 Telangana Schools Holiday or not?