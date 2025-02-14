February 15 Telangana Schools Holiday or not?

Telangana government is preparing to observe Sevalal Jayanti, the birthday of Sant Sevalal Maharaj, on February 15. Sevalal Maharaj is considered the patron deity of the Banjara community, and his birthday is observed with a lot of enthusiasm throughout the nation. So, there is a high chance schools, and colleges will get February 15 a holiday.

A group of tribal leaders, including Seethakka, called on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday and asked him to announce a public holiday on February 15 to celebrate the day. The leaders also extended an invitation to the Chief Minister to join the celebrations.

The Telangana government had announced a public holiday on February 15 last year for Sevalal Jayanti, as per reports. This year also, the government is likely to issue such an announcement.

BJP MPs Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Raghunandan Rao, and DK Aruna also gathered at the Telangana Bhavan and met the media, requesting the government to announce a public holiday on February 15 to celebrate Sevalal Jayanti.

Sevalal Maharaj is worshipped by more than 16 crore tribals throughout the nation, and his birthday anniversary is a significant day for the community. There will be numerous service programs and activities to celebrate the day.

Whether the Telangana government announces a public holiday on February 15 to celebrate Sevalal Jayanti still needs to be seen. Nonetheless, since tribal leaders and BJP MPs have encouraged the government to issue the declaration, there's every likelihood of the government arriving at a favourable decision.

