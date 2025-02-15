Thalapathy Vijay Granted Y Category Security by Ministry of Home Affairs

Actor Thalapathy Vijay, who started his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) last year, has been granted “Y” category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). This decision came after the Intelligence Bureau's threat assessment report, which raised concerns over his safety.

The MHA provides security based on the level of threat, which is assessed by the Intelligence Bureau. The "Y" category is a security detail consisting of 8 personnel, including 1 or 2 commandos and police officers.

In India, the highest level of security is the Special Protection Group (SPG), given to the Prime Minister and their immediate family, as well as former Prime Ministers for a limited time after they leave office. The SPG is made up of the country’s top armed forces.

Next in line is the "Z+" category, which includes 36 personnel, including over 10 CRPF commandos and police officers. This category is given to high-risk VIPs. The “Z” category follows, offering protection to senior leaders and high-risk individuals, with about 22 security personnel, including 4-6 CAPFs commandos and police personnel.

The “Y+” category provides a security detail of 11 personnel, including 2-4 commandos and police officers. This category is typically given to high-profile individuals and VIPs.

The "Y" category, which Vijay has now received, consists of 8 security personnel, including 1 or 2 commandos and police officers.

The “X” category is the lowest, providing basic protection with 2 armed police personnel but no commandos.

With Tamil Nadu elections scheduled for next year, Vijay has already started preparing for his political journey. He plans to be more active in politics after finishing his current film commitments. Recently, Vijay met political strategist Prashant Kishor, who has assured him guidance for the 2026 Assembly Elections.