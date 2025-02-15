Rashmika’s Hyderabad Claim Upsets Kannada Fans Amid Chhaava Release

Rashmika Mandanna, who has become a national crush with her back-to-back hits in Telugu and Hindi, is currently in the spotlight after the release of her latest film Chhaava on February 14. While the movie received a positive response for her performance, Rashmika’s comments during a promotional event have sparked a controversy.

While promoting Chhaava in Bollywood, Rashmika mentioned, “I am from Hyderabad. I have come alone and today I hope I am a part of all your family.” These remarks, though intended to connect with her audience, did not sit well with her fans from Karnataka. Many Kannada fans took to social media, expressing their disappointment and questioning when Rashmika became a Hyderabadi.

'@iamRashmika, I sometimes feel pity for you for receiving unnecessary negativity/targeting from our fellow Kannadigas.

But when you make statements like this I think they are right and you deserve the backlash.👍#Kannada #Chaava #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/RBY7RcpHgP — Virat👑Rocky✨️ (@Virat_Rocky18) February 14, 2025

Rashmika, who made her acting debut in Kannada films and later rose to fame with hits like Pushpa and Animal, is now mainly focused on Telugu and Hindi cinema. Some netizens criticized her for forgetting her roots and trying to appeal more to the Telugu audience. Many fans from Karnataka were angry, feeling that Rashmika had distanced herself from her home state in her recent statements.

However, there were also supporters who understood that Rashmika has settled in Hyderabad due to her busy work schedule and current focus on Telugu and Hindi films. Rashmika’s successful transition to Bollywood and her popularity across multiple industries have made her one of the top actresses in the country, but these comments have reminded some of her fans to stay connected to their roots.

Rashmika’s portrayal of Maharani Yesubai in Chhaava has been praised, but it seems her comments have sparked a fresh wave of trolling.