Pushpa 2 : Will Tripti Dimri Sizzle in 'Pushpa 2' Item Song?

The highly anticipated item song for Allu Arjun's "Pushpa 2" has sparked intense speculation, particularly regarding Tripti Dimri's potential involvement.

Initial Reports and Controversy

Initial reports suggested Dimri would receive ₹5 crores for her performance, a staggering figure that underscored her rising star power. However, insiders revealed that Dimri auditioned for the item song but was rejected by director Sukumar, citing concerns over her convincing portrayal of an item girl.

New Developments and Reconsideration

Recently, Dimri's "Mere Mehboob" song from "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video" sparked controversy due to its sultry dance moves, which some deemed too spicy. Ironically, this has led Sukumar and the "Pushpa 2" team to reconsider Dimri for the item song, potentially marking her first such appearance in her career.

Uncertainty and Anticipation

As "Pushpa 2" filming progresses, fans eagerly await confirmation on the item song's lead and its overall outcome. The possibility of a remix of the popular "Oo Antava" track from the first film has further fueled excitement.

The situation remains fluid, and only time will tell if Tripti Dimri will ultimately secure the coveted spot in "Pushpa 2"'s item song. Watch this space for the latest developments on this tantalizing story.

