Chhaava Telugu Version Released on Netflix, Good News for Fans!

Vicky Kaushal's historic blockbuster Chhhaava was scripted and broke many box-office records, especially in the Hindi market. Not many films look poised to beat the movie in terms of its collections. Audiences flocked to the theatres, and movies turned into celebrations as people rooted hard for Vicky Kaushal's Sambhaji Maharaj.

The movie has managed to surpass the likes of Pathaan, Jawaan, and even Stree 2 in terms of domestic collections, and after waiting for weeks, the movie had its streaming debut on Netflix last week, on April 11th. Chhaava, during its theatrical release, attracted a significant portion of interest from the Telugu states.

As a result, the makers decided to release the dubbed Telugu version in the theatres, backed by Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts. However, Netflix only released the Hindi version on its OTT platform first, and it was a huge disappointment for Telugu audiences.

We have good news now, as Netflix has just made the Telugu audio available for users across the world. Now, fans can watch Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava in Hindi, which is the original audio, as well as in the Telugu-dubbed version.

Chhaava, after scripting records in its theatrical run, is doing decently in its streaming debut as well. There was tough competition for Chhaava in Court: State vs A Nobody, and it remains to be seen where Chhaava will end up by the time the buzz for the movie on Netflix dies down.