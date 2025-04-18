Pranav Mohanlal in Relationship with German Woman, Not Kalyani Priyadarshan

Pranav Mohanlal, the son of legendary Malayalam actor Mohanlal, has recently become the center of attention due to rumors surrounding his love life. While there was significant buzz about a potential relationship between him and actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, director Alleppey Ashraf has now put those speculations to rest. He revealed that Pranav is actually dating a woman from Germany, not Kalyani. Ashraf also spoke to Kalyani’s mother, Lissy, who confirmed that Pranav and Kalyani share a close sibling-like bond, denying any romantic involvement.

The rumors first gained traction due to the undeniable chemistry between Pranav and Kalyani in their recent film Hridayam. However, Pranav’s public appearance with a foreign woman at a screening of Barroz helped clear the air. The woman was seen with Pranav and his family, and the two were spotted leaving the event together, which led to increased speculation.

Pranav, who is known for keeping his private life away from the spotlight, is currently living in Spain, participating in a “Work Away” program. This initiative allows him to engage in hands-on tasks, including taking care of animals on a farm. His mother, Suchitra, shared that Pranav prioritizes experiences over financial success and often chooses to follow his own interests, such as music and travel, over film roles. While she encourages him to act more often, Pranav is discerning about the projects he takes on.

While many fans had hoped for a Pranav-Kalyani relationship, director Ashraf urged them to move on, confirming that Pranav is in a relationship, but it is not with Kalyani Priyadarshan.