Alan Walker Hyderabad, India Tour in April 2025

Norwegian DJ-producer Alan Walker is all set to return to India for his WalkerWorld India Pt. II tour in April 2025. After a highly successful tour in 2024, Walker will visit four new cities in India, marking his first performances in these locations.

The tour will kick off in Guwahati on April 17, 2025, followed by Hyderabad on April 18, Bhubaneswar on April 19, and Jaipur on April 20, 2025. Tickets for the much-awaited shows will go live on BookMyShow on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 12 PM IST, starting at ₹999.

Alan Walker’s 2024 India tour was a massive success, with the "Faded" hitmaker performing in nine cities and selling over 160,000 tickets. His tour, which involved collaborations with cricket teams, Bollywood composers, and local artists, was the biggest of his career in India. This time, he’ll be performing in cities he has never visited before.

Spacebound’s CEO, Karan Singh, emphasized the success of last year’s tour, noting how it reshaped the Indian touring circuit for international artists. He expressed his commitment to bringing more global talent to regions beyond metros, further strengthening the connection between Walker and his Indian fans. Singh believes this is just the beginning of transforming India’s presence on the global touring map.