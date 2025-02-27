Ashutosh Gowariker's son Konark set to marry in a grand affair next month

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and his wife Sunita Gowariker are all set to celebrate a joyous occasion as their son, Konark Gowariker, is set to marry Niyati Kanakia.

The couple will get married in a grand wedding affair on March 2 in Mumbai. Kanakia is the daughter of real estate magnate Raseh Babubhai Kanakia of Kanakia Builders. A source close to the development revealed that the wedding is set to be a star-studded affair, bringing together close friends and family from both the film and corporate worlds to celebrate and bless the couple.

Notably, Konark recently shared a video on his Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the ongoing wedding preparations in full swing. In his post, he and his fiancée Niyati were seen dressed in traditional attire. Further posts showcased the couple practicing a dance together, though Niyati had a minor mishap during rehearsals. In the post, Konark humorously revealed that while Niyati had hoped for an adventure, their wedding is just days away, marking the beginning of a new chapter together.

Ashutosh Gowariker, renowned for his cinematic masterpieces like "Lagaan," "Swades," and "Jodhaa Akbar," has firmly established himself as a visionary storyteller in Indian cinema. The insider added that now his son Konark is ready to carry forward this illustrious legacy.

For the unversed, Konark Gowariker, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Film Direction and Cinematography from Emerson College in Boston in 2012, initially honed his skills at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

After completing his education, Konark took his first steps into the film industry in 2013, joining Ashutosh Gowariker Productions as an assistant director. He worked alongside his father on notable films such as "Everest and Mohenjo Daro.". Additionally, Konark co-produced "Toolsidas Junior" under AGPPL, which won the Best Picture (Hindi) award at the 64th Indian National Film Awards.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.