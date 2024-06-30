YSRCP’s Rajampet MP placed under house arrest

Tirupati: YSRCP's Rajampet MP PV Midhun Reddy was placed under house arrest in Tirupati early Sunday morning. A large posse of police has been deployed outside his residence and visitors are not being allowed to enter the house.

After learning about the house arrest, a large number of YSRCP leaders and cadres started gathering outside the residence of the party MP, however, they were prevented by the police from meeting their leader.

In view of attacks on people who voted for the YSRCP, Midhun had planned a meeting with party activists in Punganur on Sunday. However, ASP Kulasekhar and East CI Maheshwar Reddy reached his home and served a notice stating that he was being placed under house arrest to thwart possible law and order situation.

Rajampet MP told the reporters that he was not being allowed to meet his constituents and to listen to their problems. He said properties belonging to YSRCP leaders and their families are being destroyed, the cattle is being forcibly taken from poor people in Punganur constituency. He accused the TDP government of obstructing investments and development in his home constituency.

