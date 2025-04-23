J&K terror attack: Union Minister Reddy leads protest in Hyderabad; Owaisi demands action against terrorists

Hyderabad, April 23 (IANS) Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, on Wednesday led a protest in Hyderabad against the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists. AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi also strongly condemned the attack in Pahalgam and requested the Centre not to spare the terrorists.

Kishan Reddy, who is also the BJP’s Telangana unit President, along with party MPs, MLAs and other leaders, staged the protest at Ambedkar statue near Tank Bund in the heart of the city.

Carrying Indian national flags in their hands, they raised slogans denouncing Pakistan and honouring the slain tourists.

BJP MPs K. Laxman, E Rajender, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and others participated in the protest.

Kishan Reddy earlier condemned the terror attack. “Deeply anguished by the horrific terror attack on innocent civilians at Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. This cowardly and inhuman act of brutality is unacceptable and those responsible will not be spared. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. The nation stands united against terrorism,” he posted on X.

Meanwhile, the AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam.

He told media persons here on Wednesday that terrorists killed innocent people after asking their religion in Pahalgam. He hoped that the government would teach a lesson to these terrorists.

“This is tragic. This is a massacre. We are standing in solidarity with the affected families and pray for an early recovery of those injured,” he said.

Owaisi said that the terror attack was a result of an Intelligence failure. He demanded that the Narendra Modi government recheck its deterrence policy.

The MP said that this incident was more condemnable than Uri and Pulwama as terrorists, who have come from the neighboring country, targeted civilians. “Our party demands that the Modi government fix responsibility,” he said.

The AIMIM chief said the terror attack was carried out to damage the tourism industry. He said the terrorists who came from Pakistan to spread terror picked an area that is not even connected by road.

