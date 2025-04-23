No one will be spared: Haryana CM on Pahalgam terror attack

Gurugram, April 23 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district that claimed 26 lives.

Calling the attack unfortunate, he said: "No amount of condemnation is enough."

"In this hour of grief, the government stands with the families of those who have lost their lives in this incident. I will pray to God to give place to their brave souls at his lotus feet. Strict action should be taken against those who carried out this heinous incident," he said.

"The cowardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam is unfortunate. My condolences are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. The government is fully with the families who have suffered. No one who carried out this disgusting act will be spared," he said.

In the terror attack, Naval officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal (26), a resident of Karnal, Haryana, was killed.

He had married Himanshi Narwal on April 16. Vinay and Himanshi went to Jammu and Kashmir for their honeymoon two days ago.

On Tuesday, when they were roaming in the Baisaran Valley, Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists killed Vinay. His wife, Himanshi Narwal, is safe.

A video of Himanshi has surfaced, in which she can be heard saying, "I was eating Bhelpuri with my husband. The gunman said my husband was not Muslim and then shot him."

Vinay's father, sister, and father-in-law left for Kashmir on Wednesday night. Vinay's post-mortem examination took place on Wednesday morning. His last rites will be performed in Bhusli village of Karnal in the evening.

