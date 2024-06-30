Daniel cancels comedy show in Hyderabad after BJP MLA’s threat

Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian Daniel Fernandes cancelled his show following threats by BJP’s Gosha Mahal MLA T Raja Singh for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Jain community. Daniel’s show was scheduled to be held at Heart Cup Coffee in Jubilee Hills on Saturday.

Daniel ran into controversy after his recent satire on the news report which said a few Jain men dressed up as Muslims ‘rescued’ sacrificial goats ahead of Eid al-Adha sparked outrage.

In a video message, the BJP legislator threatened to disrupt the event and said if Daniel won’t cancel his show then the ‘Karyakarthas’ will beat him so badly that he will think a 100 times to visit Hyderabad or Telangana. He was not happyu with Daniel for joking about the Jains in his comedy show.

According to reports, a third party organiser had scheduled the comedy show titled ‘Do you Know Who I Am?’ at the coffee house and the show was cancelled after the MLA’s video went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Daniel issued a video messge in which apologised for hurting the sentiments of the people and said the video has been removed from social media.

This is not the first time Raja Singh threatened to disrupt the comedy show. In 2022, another comedian Munawar Fauqui was forced to cancel his show following the BJP leader’s threats to stall the show as the former had made few objectionable jokes.

